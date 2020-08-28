Edge Networks selects ENENSYS to roll out Evoca

ENENSYS Technologies, a provider of media delivery solutions, is excited to announce that Edge Networks has selected ENENSYS products and solutions for its innovative hybrid over-the-air NEXTGEN TV and Internet TV service, Evoca. This new service will use a classical OTA (over the air) TV antenna and a dedicated smart TV receiver and will address the needs of customers in small and mid-sized markets – where few bandwidth options are available and cable television is expensive. The service will mix content from over the air, over the top (internet), and offer Video On Demand.

The selected solution includes the installation of a complete ATSC 3.0 Head-End with MediaCast ATSC and SmartGate ATSC, and the test and monitoring products (StreamProbe OTT and EdgeProbe Advanced) to guarantee the system quality of service. One key advantage of ENENSYS’ technology is to be software-based offering hybrid architecture – on-prem and cloud-based – bringing maximum scalability as well as future proof implementation. ENENSYS’s expertise, flexibility, and capability to work as a local technical partner were decisive for Edge Network.

“We are thrilled to be an integral part of Evoca’s cutting-edge NEXTGEN TV project,” said Régis Le Roux, President & CEO of ENENSYS Technologies. “Having already collaborated with Edge Networks, we are really pleased to be working with them again – thinking outside of the box to put into place a collaboration that benefits all parties.”