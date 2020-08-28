Netflix now speaks Malay

Netflix has launched its user interface (UI) in Bahasa Melayu. This enables members to navigate the UI, read title names and synopses, and watch shows and movies with Bahasa Melayu subtitles and dubs.

“Netflix believes in giving members control over their entire entertainment experience, and we are delighted that they are now able to choose to enjoy Netflix in Bahasa Melayu. This surely will improve their viewing experience and better suit members who prefer consuming Netflix in their national language” said a Netflix spokesperson.

The Bahasa Melayu UI option will give families more flexibility as members will be able to switch their profile to Bahasa Melayu from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. The complete Netflix experience in Bahasa Melayu, from sign-up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices. Netflix members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside of Malaysia will also have the option to switch their user interface to Bahasa Melayu.

Netflix continues to bring Malaysian stories to a global audience. Soon, Netflix members all around the world will be able to watch the new stand-up special Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed by Malaysia’s very own doctor-turned-comedian Dr. Jason Leong, and the new romantic comedy movie from Adrian Teh, Pasal Kau!.

Netflix shows and films such as Stranger Things, The Witcher, Kingdom, The Umbrella Academy, will also be available in Bahasa Melayu subtitles.