Netflix offers free access to original content

Netflix has launched a new ‘Watch Free’ section, allowing anyone to watch a selection of exclusive movies and TV shows without having to sign-up for an account.

The free content is currently only available via a desktop or Android browser.

The first episodes of a number of Netflix Originals such as Stranger Things, Elite, When They See Us, Love Is Blind, Our Planet and Grace and Frankie are available to stream for free, as well as movie titles including Murder Mystery, Bird Box and The Two Popes.



The content will be preceded by a 30-second skippable ad and is available in the 200+ countries that Netflix operates.

Netflix told Fox Business: “We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”