Mediapro seeks new European customers for La Liga

Mediapro is seeking to sell its European TV rights to La Liga in seven countries for the seasons 2021-2022 and 2025-2026.
The rights include all matches from La Liga Santander (First Division) and La Liga Smart Bank (Second Division) and the play-off matches in countries including Austria, Belgium, Greece, France, Italy and Poland.
Currently, in Austria, Germany and Italy La Liga rights are owned by DAZN; In Belgium and Poland the rights are manged by Eleven Sports, and in Greece and France the owners are Cosmote through Ogilvy and beIN Sports, respectively.
