Mediapro seeks new European customers for La Liga

From David Del Valle in Madrid
September 7, 2020
Mediapro is seeking to sell its European TV rights to La Liga in seven countries for the seasons 2021-2022 and 2025-2026.

The rights include all matches from La Liga Santander (First Division) and La Liga Smart Bank (Second Division) and the play-off matches in countries including Austria, Belgium, Greece, France, Italy and Poland.

Currently, in Austria, Germany and Italy La Liga rights are owned by DAZN; In Belgium and Poland the rights are manged by Eleven Sports, and in Greece and France the owners are Cosmote through Ogilvy and beIN Sports, respectively.

 


