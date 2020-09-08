Sky Q adds ROXi music service

Television-based music entertainment experience ROXi is launching on Sky Q, bringing what it says is an entertaining mix of unlimited music, music games, radio and Karaoke to the living room, all in one place.

Until now, ROXi’s music entertainment experience has only been available on ROXi’s dedicated Music Entertainment Console. This is the first time ROXi’s mix of fun music entertainment has been available on another platform.

“Having access to all your favourite apps on the big TV screen is more important than ever as we use our televisions for everything from entertainment to fitness,” commented Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer. “ROXi is the latest in a line of brilliant services to be added to Sky Q, so you can get music, games, online video, education and TV all in one place.”

“With the launch of ‘ROXi on Sky Q’, Sky subscribers can listen together, sing together, dance together and play music games together, without the need to buy any dedicated hardware,” noted Rob Lewis, CEO of ROXi, which is backed by Robbie Williams, Sheryl Crow and Alesha Dixon.

“The next revolution in digital entertainment is about shared entertainment experiences that bring friends and family together for great fun times, delivered on the biggest screen in the home – the television. Today’s launch on Sky Q brings ROXi to millions of consumers. By the end of 2022, we’re aiming to make ROXi available to some 500 million TVs,” he revealed.

“We are delighted to offer ROXi on Sky Q, with Europe’s premier pay -TV provider,” he declared. “Over the last decade we’ve witnessed an explosion of digital entertainment experiences, largely on small personal screens. But the next revolution in digital entertainment will not be about mobiles and tablets – it will be about shared entertainment experiences that bring friends and family together for great fun times together, delivered to consumers on the biggest screen in the home; the TV”.

“That’s why we’re launching ROXi on Sky Q. There’s nothing more uplifting than sharing music, singing, dancing and playing games together at home with friends and family, especially at a time when going out is difficult,” said Lewis, “So now millions of Sky Q customers can experience ROXi’s fun music entertainment with a 30-day free trial for every user; try it now and bring joy into your home.”