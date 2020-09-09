Law&Crime launches new syndicated series

The Law&Crime Network, along with Litton Entertainment, has announced the launch of Law&Crime Daily. The new first-run daily news magazine programme will feature coverage of the day’s most intriguing real-life court cases and true-crime events through exclusive footage, interviews, and analysis from the top legal experts in the country.

Law&Crime Daily, Executive Produced by Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime Network, premieres September 14th.

“In the current political climate, big legal stories are often ignored. Law&Crime Daily will fill that gap by focusing on the day’s most intriguing cases and investigations. After the massive growth we have seen with the network over the last several months, including launches on major domestic and international cable providers, developing a syndicated show like this made sense to expose an entirely new audience to the leading live trial and true-crime news from Law&Crime,” said Dan Abrams, founder of Law&Crime Network.

Law&Crime Daily will feature expert legal analysts and lawyers. Host Aaron Keller and co-hosts Terri Austin and Brian Buckmire round out the show’s core team. In addition to being an attorney and his anchor duties at the Law&Crime Network, Keller has appeared on ABC News, Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, CNN/HLN, Fox News Channel, BBC Radio, and CTV NewsChannel in Canada. His work as a local journalist appears in Netflix’s popular docuseries Making a Murderer. Keller will also serve as executive producer on Law&Crime Daily.



“We are excited to partner with Dan Abrams and his stellar production team to continue to expand Litton’s programming slate that entertains and informs viewers,” said Dave Morgan, President and CEO of Litton Entertainment. “The incredible depth of knowledge and insight from Aaron Keller, Terri Austin, and Brian Buckmire allow Law&Crime Daily to provide audiences with an inside view into the day’s most fascinating court cases.”