Vevo distribution deal with Telstra

Vevo, the music video platform, has confirmed that its catalogue of music videos will now be available on Telstra TV, the streaming service owned and operated by leading Australian telco, Telstra.

Telstra TV users will be able to watch content from some of the biggest performers on the planet across all genres of music as they navigate the 450,000 videos on offer from Vevo.

The addition of music videos to the service comes at a time for consumers when their access to live music is limited and they are increasingly turning to premium music video to discover new artists, keep up with current hits, and rediscover old favourites.

“We are thrilled to partner with Telstra to bring our massive catalogue of music videos to Telstra TV”, said Steve Sos, Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand, Vevo. “Being able to tap into Telstra’s impressive reach and distribution is another step towards our goal of bringing music videos back to the living room. In doing so we are also able to significantly increase our growing pool of inventory on the big screen for our commercial partners.”

“We are very delighted to be bringing Vevo to our Telstra TV users, offering them access to hundreds of thousands of the biggest global music videos on Australia’s leading streaming platform. We know our users love and enjoy the range of music content available via Telstra TV today and the addition of Vevo will only enrich that experience, and further extend on our ambition to become the best aggregator of entertainment for our customers,” added Rebecca Haagsma, Media Executive, Product & Technology, Telstra.