Amazon Prime Video’s Truth Seekers launches Oct 30

Amazon has revealed that it will launch the UK Amazon Original series, Truth Seekers, on Prime Video on October 30th. The paranormal comedy series, consisting of 8 episodes, will be available in over 240 countries and territories globally, just in time for Halloween.

Truth Seekers will mark the first time Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have worked together on a TV show since the celebrated sitcom Spaced – which ended nearly 20 years ago. Both have gone on to have sucessful Hollywood careers since, often as co-stars.

Truth Seekers is about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

As well as Pegg and Frost, Truth Seekers stars Emma D’Arcy, Susie Wokoma, Julian Barratt, Kate Nash, Samson Kayo and Hollywood legend Malcolm McDowell.

Speaking to Advanced-Television on set last year, executive producer and co-writer James Serafinowicz said of the series: “[Nick] Frost is a funny bloke […] There’s a tendancy in horror films for [people to be] a one-dimensional scared person, but if a terrfying thing happened to a real person you wouldn’t suddenly lose your entire personality at that point, you’d still be the same person you are, and sometimes the way that they react in the situation they find themselves is just funny. So Truth Seekers is comedy, but it’s character first. Any anything that’s decent is character first.”

Co-creator Nat Saunders added that “Director Jim [Field Smith] is really building atmosphere and dread, and has created a beautiful cinematic look, and so guys being funny within that, when terrifying things and dread are building all around them, is an amazing kind of potent mixture. Fingers crossed!”

“We’re all horror nerds,” Saunders added. “We’ve all got a love of the genre and we all wanted to pick from our favourites, but we also wanted to put spins on them and not feel like we’re just [copying them]… we’re really kind of tapping into some very different types of folk horror [and] old school horror, and then maybe the odd ‘not too current’ horror.”

The Truth Seekers trailer can be viewed here.