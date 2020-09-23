Azercosmos, ViewMedia form satellite partnership

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos has established a formal partnership with ViewMedia, which operates in the field of global broadcasting services and broadcasts television and radio channels over multiple platforms worldwide.

ViewMedia will provide digital satellite services to its customers in the Middle East, Europe and Africa via Azerspace-1 satellite. The company broadcasts more than 150 TV and radio channels worldwide from many terrestrial platforms and ensures easy distribution of video content to carriers through its high-quality infrastructure.

“This partnership will enable us to provide uninterrupted distribution of popular channels to millions of our viewers, particularly in the African region,” Safia Rana, ViewMedia’s Commercial Director stated.

ViewMedia’s modern and high-tech broadcasting networks will guarantee customers optimal and efficient use of Azerspace-1 satellite’s resources,” noted Mark Guthrie, CCO at Azercosmos.

Azercosmos claims to be the premier satellite operator in the South Caucasus. Azerspace-1, the telecommunication satellite operated by Azercosmos, provides broadband and broadcast solutions to its customers in Europe, Africa, Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

The satellite was launched in February 2013 and is equipped with 24 C-band transponders and 12 Ku-band transponders and is located at 46° East longitude.