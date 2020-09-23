TAC secures new global licensing deals

TAC Studios, the production arm of The Africa Channel, has concluded deals for several of its lifestyle shows to broadcast and digital networks around the globe.

Networks include Tastemade (USA), SBS Food (Australia), Radio Television Brunei (RTB), Discovery Networks (Middle East and Africa), OSN (Middle East), and SABC (South Africa). These follow previously announced agreements with Urban Movie Channel (USA)and Emirates Airlines.

Fred Media, a content distribution company and part of the WTFN group, was responsible for securing several of the distribution deals.The TAC Studios’ licensed lifestyle content includes; Minjiba Entertains (Discovery Networks, SBS Food and Tastemade), Africa On A Plate (SBS Food), May’s Kitchen (SBS Food, RTB, and OSN), Amah Knows Best (SABC), and World Wide Nate, (UMC). In addition, TAC Studios will continue to license a programmed channel on Emirates Airlines.

“We are delighted by the reception our shows are receiving global networksas the demand for African content continues to increase with international audiences,” said Brendan Gabriel, Vice-President, Production, TAC Studios.”These licensing deals continue to support our mission to develop and produce content, both scripted and unscripted, that bring Africa, its stories, and heritage to global audiences.”

“As a leading content licensing company, we are happy to facilitate the distribution of TAC Studios content to global audiences,” aded Roger Vanderspikken, Chief Operation Officer, Fred Media. “With an increasing relevance and demand for premium African and multicultural content, TAC Studiosis a great partnerin enabling us to fulfill this demand.”