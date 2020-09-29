Lego Channel, HappyKids, iFood.tv debut on Roku

Future Today, a publisher of video streaming channels, is launching three new AVoD channels on The Roku Channel in the US.

“Future Today is a great partner and we’re very excited to include their free linear channels on The Roku Channel,” said Ashley Hovey, Director of AVOD Growth, Roku. “We strive to deliver amazing, free ad-supported content to our engaged users. This partnership not only provides easier and immediate access to some of Future Today’s most popular free content, it also reflects our continuing commitment to enhancing experience on The Roku Channel.”

Future Today’s new FAST channels on The Roku Channel are:

HappyKids : a free and safe app designed to educate and entertain kids of all ages with music, stories and activity guides across multiple platforms every day.

: a free and safe app designed to educate and entertain kids of all ages with music, stories and activity guides across multiple platforms every day. iFood.tv : a collection of over 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes every foodie will devour.

: a collection of over 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes every foodie will devour. The Lego Channel: a channel dedicated to inspiring and developing the builders of tomorrow where kids can watch their favorite Lego Minifigure characters.

“Over the last few years, The Roku Channel has become a formidable force in delivering free, ad-supported linear entertainment. The company is always innovating and improving its customer experience by growing its significant channel offerings. We’re excited to partner with Roku to deliver even more free linear TV channels on The Roku Channel,” added Vikrant Mathur, Founder, Future Today. “We are an innovation-first company helping shape the OTT landscape. Roku is a foundation for consumers who count on them to deliver the latest and greatest in entertainment content.”