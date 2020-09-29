Magnite supports Discovery’s dplay

Magnite, the independent, omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, has announced its expanded relationship with Discovery in support of its streaming service, dplay, to maximise programmatic advertising capabilities.

Magnite’s platform provides Discovery with control for ad podding, inventory hierarchy, targeting, and real-time reporting. Magnite will also develop custom solutions to support Discovery’s product range and roadmap, as well as auction capabilities, like bidding, in a private environment.

Alex Hodge, Director of Ad Sales & Programmatic, of Discovery commented: “Magnite’s expertise with Connected TV (CTV) will enable us to strengthen our DTC monetisation strategy, including our targeting, measurement and reporting capabilities – plus much more. As streaming and CTV take more of a centre stage, we look forward to expanding our partnership with them; particularly as we roll-out new DTC services and seek to connect more advertisers with our highly engaged audiences.”

James Brown, Head of International at Magnite, added: “Discovery is one of the leading publishers in our industry and we’ve enjoyed a long and successful relationship working together. That relationship enters an exciting new chapter now that we’re working with dplay in the UK, Japan and India. Being able to help maximise their capabilities with our detailed data and analyses has been an absolute pleasure. We have built a successful and productive working relationship with the team, which continues to develop, and we are eager to continue bringing in consistent, positive results with them.”