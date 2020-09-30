Acorn TV rolls out in Portugal

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is arriving in Portugal on October 1st and will be available through telcos MEO and NOS, offering a catalogue consisting of British drama, mystery and comedy series from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Canada.

AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) will support Acorn TV in Portugal, providing affiliate sales, marketing, PR and versioning services, among others.

With a monthly cost of €2.99 and Portuguese subtitles, Acorn TV – the biggest streaming service specialised in British series in the US, with well over one million subscribers, expects to expand its catalogue every month, following its plan for ongoing growth in Portugal.

Matthew Graham, Acorn TV’s general manager, commented: “Acorn TV has been remarkably successful and we’re very excited about bringing some of the most iconic and critically acclaimed television shows to Portugal. Acorn TV has become a household name in the US thanks to the excellence of its programming content, including award-winning series from major networks, such as BBC, ITV, Channel 4, ABC Australia and RTE as well as series Acorn TV commissions and co-produces.”

At launch, Acorn TV Portugal will include smash hit British drama Doc Martin; Irish legal drama Striking Out; detective drama Jack Taylor; Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime and much more.