NOW TV launches on Sony Android TV

Sky’s NOW TV app is now available on Sony BRAVIA Android TVs in the UK and Ireland.

The NOW TV app gives users access to a range of new and original British comedies, Oscar, BAFTA, and Emmy award winning dramas, Sky originals and movies – all without a contract.

Sony’s Android TV with the Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in, offers easy access to content, services and devices via its extensive platform. Users can download the NOW TV app effective immediately from the Google Play Store on their Sony TV.

Compatible models: