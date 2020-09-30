NOW TV launches on Sony Android TV

September 30, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Sky’s NOW TV app is now available on Sony BRAVIA Android TVs in the UK and Ireland.

The NOW TV app gives users access to a range of new and original British comedies, Oscar, BAFTA, and Emmy award winning dramas, Sky originals and movies – all without a contract.

Sony’s Android TV with the Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in, offers easy access to content, services and devices via its extensive platform. Users can download the NOW  TV app effective immediately from the Google Play Store on their Sony TV.

Compatible models:

  • 2020 models: A8 / A9 / XH80 / XH81 / XH85 / XH90 / XH91/ XH92 / XH95 / ZH8
  • 2019 models: AG8 / AG9 / XG80 / XG81 / XG83 / XG85 / XG87 / XG90 / XG95 / ZG9
  • 2018 models: AF8 / AF9 / XF75 / XF80 / XF83 / XF85 / XF90 / ZF9
  • 2017 models: A1 / XE80 / XE83 / XE85 / XE90 / XE93 / XE94
  • 2016 models: SD80 / XD70 / XD75 / XD80 / XD83 / ZD9

  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. iPlayer Radio on Android
  2. PlayStation Vue on Sony TVs
  3. Sony products now compatible with Google Home
  4. Google unveils Android TV
  5. C4 launches 4oD Android app

You must be logged in to post a comment Login