TRIAX launches new compact headend

The all-new TRIAX TDcH compact headend has been unveiled, packing the quality and reliability of TRIAX headends into an elegant compact unit.

The TDcH compact headend is optimised and engineered to meet specific TV distribution requirements in hospitality, multi-dwelling units and related sectors, with an appealing, competitive cost per service ratio.

It is built on a brand new headend platform with new functionalities and features added via software updates throughout 2021.

“TRIAX headends are the truest expression of our values of reliability and innovation,” says Peter Lyhne Uhrenholt, TRIAX CEO. “We’re proud to be headend experts, devoting ourselves to their development for over 20 years. We strongly believe our TDcH compact headend is unmatched for quality and competitiveness, expanding our range to suit the requirements of any installation size and budget.”

Built for both wall mounting and 19″ racks, the launch editions of the TDcH compact headend are equipped with 4 DVB-S/S2 inputs, 16 DVB-S2X tuners, 16 QAM modulators and 8 CI slots. A free-to-air only version is also available.

Additional functionalities via software updates and further hardware configurations will follow throughout 2021.

“We’ve distilled all the very best of our headends into the TDcH,” says Dietmar Rauch, Headend Product Manager at TRIAX. “We’ve created a state-of-the-art new headend platform that smoothly integrates easy installation, an elegant graphical user interface, central decryption, remote access, and straightforward TV service updates with LCN.”

The TDcH compact headend has been developed from the ground up at TRIAX’s R&D base in Denmark. It joins the TDH 800 modular and TDX scalable headends in the TRIAX headend portfolio, which has sold over 24,000 units in the last decade alone.

The TRIAX TDcH compact headend is available to pre-order from today and ships from October 30.