BT offers 6 months free BritBox

October 6, 2020
As revealed by advanced-television.com, BT is offering its TV and broadband customers a six months free subscription to BritBox.

The SVoD service from the BBC and ITV offers a library of classic British-skewed box sets and movies, with titles such as The Office, Downton Abbey, Top Gear and Doctor Who. The platform also launched its first original commission, a reboot of satirical puppet show Spitting Image, last week.

The free offer is available to new and existing BT customers from October 6th. After the six-month period ends, customers will be able to pay £5.99 per month directly through their BT bill should they wish to keep the service.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions at BT, said: “There’s never been a better time to sign up to BritBox and for our TV and broadband customers the next six months are on us. We could all do with a little entertainment right now and what could be better than indulging in some of the most iconic British dramas, comedies and films?”.

Tom Price, BritBox’s Commercial Director, added: “It’s fantastic that BT is making it even easier for their customers to join BritBox, and with this new offer there’s no reason not to give it a try and experience brand-new Spitting Image alongside the best collection of amazing British box sets, films and theatre.”


