The Simpsons season 31 coming to Disney+

The Simpsons , the longest running scripted primetime show in television history, will premiere its 31st season on Disney+ on November 6th in the UK and Ireland.

The 22-episode season brings viewers back to Springfield for a fresh batch of episodes to binge alongside the service’s set of every season available since the show first aired in 1989.

The Emmy Award-nominated season features a stellar line-up of celebrity guest appearances including Billy Porter, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Lilly Singh, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigen, and Jim Parsons, with musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

The latest season joins more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons, The Simpsons Movie, and short films Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare and Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny already streaming on Disney+.