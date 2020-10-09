New London HQ for Netflix

Netflix is moving into a new headquarters in London’s West End as it seeks to expand its UK productions.

The streamer is taking over the lease on an 87,000 square-foot building on Berners Street from current occupant Capita, according to Bloomberg.

Netflix, which has 269 employees in the UK, already rents some 30,000 square feet of space in two nearby buildings, one of which will reportedly be retained.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to the UK, we are excited to expand our operations in London,” Netflix said in a statement. “It will ensure that we can better serve our members and the local creative community.”

Netflix’s current UK productions include The Crown and Sex Education.