RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returning to BBC Three, iPlayer

Following on from the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC Three will drop the exclusive eight part boxset, i to BBC iPlayer.

This mid-form, fly on the wall docu-series gives viewers a chance to reacquaint with the celebrated cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Fresh from their Drag Race debut, it follows the vibrant queens as they take on the next biggest ride of their lives, performing live on their first ever Drag Race UK tour.

Hosted by Drag Race legend Alyssa Edwards, the tour carries The Vivienne, Baga Chipz, Divina de Campo, Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydranga, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes, Scaredy Kat, and Gothy Kendoll to packed arenas across six cities, from Newcastle to London, Birmingham to Manchester.

RuPaul said: “I’m so delighted to send my first court of British queens out to the four corners of the realm – spreading their message of light, love and laughter, and sharing their sweet sensitive souls with the people.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three, added: “This series is a peek under the wigs to see what happens after the Drag Race curtain comes down. Our British Queens have gone down in RuPaul ‘herstory’ and this series is a reminder of why we loved them so much in series one and shows us what it takes to be at the top of the game.”