Chili launches AVoD service

Milan-based VoD platform Chili is making some of its content free of charge, accompanied by advertising.

The platform, present in Italy, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria, has now opened to the AVoD model having previously been exclusively TVoD.

Although TVoD will remain the core business, according to founder and CEO Giorgio Tacchia, Chili wants to benefit for the increasing demand for VoD services, by offering customers an extra service that offers legal access to content.

Besides movies for purchase and rental, customers now get access to a wide range of free movies, both Italian and foreign, as well as trailers, extra videos, movie merchandising and interviews.

Contributing to the launch of the AVoD service was a panel of 4,200 Chili users who helped define the new offer.

Access to Chili content is possible via Smart TV, Web, as well as via mobile phone and tablet apps.

Chili shareholders include Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), Viacom (now ViacomCBS) and Warner Bros.