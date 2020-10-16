Wachtel leaving NBCUniversal

Jeff Wachtel is stepping down from his role as President of NBCUniversal International Studios (NBCUIS).

Wachtel, based in London, has been with NBCU for close to 20 years and was appointed to his most recent role in 2018, with a remit that included heading up production, formats and partnerships around the globe.

Wachtel was previously chief content officer at NBCU Cable Entertainment in the US and was also co-president of USA Network, overseeing originals. Before NBCU, Wachtel worked at Alliance Atlantis Television and also had a stint at Columbia Pictures.

His exit comes amid major change at NBCUniversal, which has been restructuring its operations to focus on streaming, with around 3,000 positions affected.