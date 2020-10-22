New CEO at Synamedia

Synamedia has announced the appointment of a new CEO. Paul Segre takes over from Yves Padrines with immediate effect. Previously CEO of Genesys, Segre will be based in London.

In a statement, the company said: “Paul’s software and telecoms software industry pedigree and his experience building high-growth businesses make him the right choice to lead Synamedia’s next phase of growth. The firm’s goal is to help existing customers and new direct-to-consumer players embrace IP distribution and build sustainable, profitable businesses.”

Segre spent 18 years at customer experience software firm Genesys, latterly as CEO and then Chairman. He led the $1.6 billion spin out of Genesys from Alcatel-Lucent (now Nokia) in 2012, backed by the Permira Funds. In six years, he scaled the business to become one of the ten largest privately held software companies in the world, and the largest cloud provider in its space. Segre was also President of Alcatel-Lucent’s Applications Group and sat on the Alcatel-Lucent Management Committee.

Abe Peled, Synamedia Chairman, said: “It is thanks to Yves’ drive, leadership and passion over the last two years that Synamedia is the market-leading business it is today. We thank Yves and wish him continued success as he pursues new opportunities. Paul is taking over the reins of a business with an impressive customer roster, a strong pipeline and a reputation for award-winning innovation. Paul’s appointment signals our readiness and enthusiasm for the next chapter in our journey. His leadership track record, breadth of business experience, and ability to scale software businesses will be invaluable as we move forward with innovative solutions and services designed for the IP era.”

Segre added: “It is a rare and exciting opportunity to help shape a market leader in an industry where IP opens up new opportunities. Synamedia has a fantastically innovative portfolio, including the Infinite platform, a raft of anti-piracy solutions, video network technologies and the new Synamedia Iris addressable advertising solution. I am thrilled to lead the firm as we accelerate our growth and become the uncontested leader of video solutions for an IP world.”

Padrines commented: “I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished over the last few years, driving our investment in IP-enabled solutions and establishing a strong foundation for growth. I wish the whole Synamedia team every success as it doubles down on revenue-generating innovations that deliver real value to customers.”