Spain: MásMóvil leaving Stock Market

A shareholders meeting has given the green light for the exit of MásMóvil, the fourth largest telco in Spain, from the Stock Market.

The acquisition by the funds by KKR, Cinven and Providence, owners of 90 per cent of the company, has been a success and the exit is scheduled for the beginning of November.

Meanwhile, MásMóvil, has signed up to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability.