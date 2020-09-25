Vodafone to acquire MásMóvil?

Speculation is mounting about a possible acquisition of MásMóvil by Vodafone Spain.

According to El Economista, preliminary talks are taking place between both parties about an operation estimated at €6 billion that will turn Vodafone into the second largest telco in the country to compete with Movistar.

MásMóvil has so far denied those conversations. Negotiations between the third largest operator, Vodafone Spain, and the fourth, MásMóvil, would be taking place at a time when MásMóvil already has new owners led by the consortium Lorca Telecom Bidco – formed by Capital risk Funds Providence, Cinven and KKR- with over 86 per cent stakes in the company.

A new Vodafone-MásMóvil company would become the second largest operator ahead of Orange Spain with an estimated annual total revenue of almost €7 billion versus Movistar’s €15.5 billion.