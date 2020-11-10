Canal+ Polska cancels IPO

Canal+ Polska has scrapped its planned IPO citing volatile conditions in financial markets.

The company said it would not apply for the admission of its shares for trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), a parallel market operated by the WSE, or any other market on the basis of the approved prospectus.

“The decision is a consequence of increased volatility on financial markets negatively impacting the offering,” a statement read.

The company had planned an IPO on November 23rd and set its maximum price at 60 zloty (€13.34) per share, valuing the whole offering at 1.297 billion zloty.