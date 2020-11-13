APT buys Chinese satellite

APSTAR-6E has been ordered by APT Satellite from China’s Great Wall Industry Corp. The concept is something of a so-called ‘condominium’ vehicle which will have a portion of its function operated by the Chinese Academy of Space Technology (CAST).

Overall cost is reported as being $137.6 million which includes launch and insurance. The satellite is due for launch some time in 2023 and will serve the whole of South and East Asia as well as Australia and New Zealand with multiple spot beams.

Hong Kong-based APT explained to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the satellite will also have commercially involved elements from China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) and China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) which will take care of the rocket launch on one of its Long March 2C vehicles.

Reportedly the satellite will be a “small geostationary” craft weighing about 1300 kgs and with a lifetime of 15 years.

APSTAR currently has a 6-satellitre fleet