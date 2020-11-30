Court TV launches on Freesat

Court TV has grown its UK presence via a new carriage agreement with Freesat, the free-to-air satellite platform. The deal adds an additional two million homes to Court TV’s viewing base in the UK via Freesat channel 177 effective immediately.

The channel offers audiences access to, and analysis of, real-life courtroom dramas taking place in the US, live and gavel-to-gavel.

Complementing the live coverage are a team of anchors, legal correspondents and veteran crime and justice journalists – all of whom are lawyers – who offer in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis to take viewers through the proceedings and help them understand the intricacies of the US judicial system.

Court TV is part of Katz Networks and The E.W. Scripps Company, and is also available on Sky Television Channel 179.