Stingray Naturescape’s fireplace goes live

Stingray Naturescape, the TV channel from music, media, and technology company Stingray, has announced that its fireplace is back to warm homes and set the mood for the Holiday season.

Available immediately, whether the weather outside is frightful or tropical, viewers can enjoy the comforting glow of the fire and the soft crackling of the burning wood at any time.

Stingray Naturescape will offer a variety of 12 fireplaces set to different music tracks over the coming weeks, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“The Stingray fireplace has become a staple in more homes than ever for the Holiday season,” said Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communication of Stingray. “We are proud to offer a variety of high-quality, true-to-life fireplaces that compete with the real thing. Views can enjoy the calming effects of the glowing flames at the touch of a button, and choose the fireplace that best suits their mood and activity.”

Stingray Naturescape’s fireplace is available via linear TV, connected TV, and SVOD through Stingray’s partners. Stingray Naturescape offers a free YouTube playlist Crackling Fires for the occasion, including a collection of 1-hour videos such as Crackling calming sounds of a lakeside campfire, Comforting wood-burning fireplace or Christmas fireplace – Cozy for the holidays.