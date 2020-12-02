Wonder Woman 1984 in 4K on HBO Max

Patty Jenkins, director of the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie, has announced it will be the first title on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos when it premieres on the US streaming service on December 25th.

This premium viewing experience will be available on supported devices including Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube and 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV and supported Android TV devices.



HBO Max says it will expand these capabilities to further films and TV series, as well as adding support for additional devices, throughout 2021.

In the UK, the movie will be shown in cinemas from December 16th.