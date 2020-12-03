Netflix to declare earnings in France

French Netflix subscribers have received a letter from the streaming platform saying that, from January 2021, Netflix Services France S.A.S is going to declare its annual local revenues to the French taxman, and will become the company to which their subscription contract will be linked.

The platform had previously declared its income in the Netherlands where its European headquarters are based.

Unlike Facebook or Amazon, Netflix, as solely an SVoD service, is not affected by the tax on the digital web giants, the so-called Gafa, which will be collected in 2020 based on revenues posted in France, as confirmed last week by French Minister of Economy.

Despite the retaliation threats coming from the US concerning €1.3 billion of French luxury products, the French government has notified the companies subject to this 3 per cent tax, which was voted for in the French Parliament back in July 2019.