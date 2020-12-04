GlobalData analyst: “Football rescue package insufficient”

Following the news that the Premier League is providing a £250m (€277m) support package to the English Football League (EFL); Conrad Wiacek, Head of Sports Analysis for GlobalData, a data and analytics company, offers his views:

“While the £250 million support package is welcome, more financial support would be highly beneficial. With Premier League teams generating over £1.46 billion in revenue from sponsorship deals alone for the 2020/21 season, according to GlobalData, it is evident that the rescue package that the Premier League is providing to the EFL could be far more generous – as the figure is only 10 per cent more than Chelsea FC spent on player transfers in the 2020 summer transfer window.”

“Alongside a domestic media rights package worth over £4.7 billion, the Premier League is one of the most lucrative sports leagues in the world and preserving the uniqueness of the English football pyramid should be seen as a long-term investment, protecting community clubs and grassroots soccer.”

“That said, with Premier League clubs estimated to lose over £450 million in ticket revenue alone, should fans not be allowed back into grounds before March 2021, the package provided to the EFL should ensure that club finances are shored up and staff and wages are paid. This money will guarantee the survival of all 72 league clubs in the short-term. However, the relatively modest bail out still raises questions about the long-term viability of the many EFL clubs should capacity crowds not return this season.”