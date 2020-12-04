Mediaset wins La Liga highlights lawsuit

The Spanish Court Audiencia Nacional has sided with Mediaset in its four-year legal conflict with La Liga and ruled that the TV group has the right to air TV highlights and summaries of La Liga football matches.

Following the ruling, Mediaset’s Tele 5 will be able to enter stadiums with its TV crew and equipment to record football summaries. The group will be able to edit its own images and use others from third parties to air its summaries and highlights.

Mediaset and La Liga have been at odds since 2016 , with La Liga banning Tele 5 from entering football stadiums.