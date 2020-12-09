SES extends 1-2-3.tv contract

Satellite operator SES has signed a new contract with German auction shopping channel 1-2-3.tv.

SES says that, under a new long-term partnership agreement, 1-2-3.tv will continue broadcasting its SD and HD live auction programme on SES satellites, and online.

1-2-3.tv is Germany’s leading omnichannel auction platform that reaches over 2 million viewers via TV, online and on mobile apps. 1-2-3.tv’s HD channel is available on the 10.803 MHz frequency, and its SD channel is received in the MPEG-2 format on the 12.460 MHz frequency.

In addition to satellite transmission, 1-2-3.tv is relying on SES’s satellite and OTT in sync solution to minimise delays for online viewers. SES’s solution synchronises OTT and satellite television experiences, ensuring that consumers who watch 1-2-3 TV online now have an equal opportunity to participate in live auctions with consumers watching via satellite TV.

“It is important for us to be able to deliver attractive auction offerings to customers, quickly and easily,” said Jörg Simon, MD at 1-2-3.tv. “SES helps us reach a large audience via satellite, enabling revenue growth of over 20 per cent this year. In the future, we want to expand our sales and market share to other European countries beyond Germany and Austria. With SES ASTRA at our side, we have a strong partner who will support us on this growth path.”