ProSieben to launch news channel

German commercial broadcaster ProSieben has announced plans to expand its production activities with the group producing its own cross-platform news for its family of channels from 2023 onward.

This new development implies a staffing ramp-up of some 60 people. The new news content will also have a more local bias, says Pro7.

“ProSieben’s current news contract will expire in 2022 – a year where we expect some cost inflation as the group transitions from an external provider to setting up its own editorial team,” says a note to clients from investment bank Exane/BNPP.

“Overall a net positive for ProSieben as we expect the internal production of news to be cheaper than the outsourcing of this activity,” adds the bank.



