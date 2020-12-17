Deezer, DAZN boxing collaboration

Deezer, the global streaming service and DAZN, the online sports destination, are joining forces for a collaboration ahead of two upcoming world championship boxing bouts. The integrated campaign is launching ahead of the WBA super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith on December 19th.

For phase one, the campaign will combine advertising with customer engagement, social media activation and on-screen graphics on DAZN in 21 counties, with a global rollout scheduled for 2021.

Deezer has also been announced as the official sponsor for DAZN’s coverage of the ring walk for both fights. The sponsorship will come with dedicated audio and banner ads on the platform.

Boxing fans will be able to enjoy a specially curated DAZN ‘Fight Night’ playlist for Alvarez vs Smith, exclusively on Deezer. This will be followed by a dedicated playlist featuring personal song choices from Ryan Garcia ahead of his showdown with Luke Campbell on January 2nd.

“Music and boxing go hand in hand. Working with DAZN will help boxing fans around the world get excited for the upcoming bouts. Deezer is the perfect partner for DAZN to reach millions of people, thanks to a powerful combination of advertising, cross promotion on social media, direct communication with Deezer’s listeners and official playlists on our platform.” said Yoav Banai, Deezer’s VP of Customer Engagement.

“This global, brand partnership is just one of the many ways that DAZN is innovating to bring fans closer to the sport and athletes they love. We’re excited to team up with Deezer so fans can soak up the atmosphere as if they were there in the stadium with the athletes, with music inspired by these world-class fights.” said Ben King, DAZN’s Chief Subscription Officer.

You can check out the official ‘Fight Night’ playlists on Deezer before each fight. You can log in with your existing account or sign up for free on deezer.com.