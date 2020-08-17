Spain: DAZN, Mediapro FTA boxing deal

Streaming sports platform DAZN and Spain’s TV group Mediapro have agreed a deal for free-to-air transmission of boxing events through TV channel Gol TV.

Gol will air fights from Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Franceso Carbonell, director de GOL, said: “The agreement allows us to continue offering the best sporting events to GOL spectators and to reach, thanks to DAZN, all boxing fans in Spain.”

Veronica Diquattro, who leads DAZN’s Spanish business, commented: “This new alliance with GOL is part of our global strategy and helps us to reinforce our objective of increasing the general interest in the different sports competitions that fans can then enjoy live and on demand through DAZN.”