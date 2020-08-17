Spain: DAZN, Mediapro FTA boxing deal

From David Del Valle in Madrid
August 17, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Streaming sports platform DAZN and Spain’s TV group Mediapro have agreed a deal for free-to-air transmission of boxing events through TV channel Gol TV.

Gol will air fights from Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Franceso Carbonell, director de GOL, said: “The agreement allows us to continue offering the best sporting events to GOL spectators and to reach, thanks to DAZN, all boxing fans in Spain.”

Veronica Diquattro, who leads DAZN’s Spanish business, commented: “This new alliance with GOL is part of our global strategy and helps us to reinforce our objective of increasing the general interest in the different sports competitions that fans can then enjoy live and on demand through DAZN.”


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Diquattro heads DAZN in Spain
  2. DAZN nets Basketball Champions League in Spain
  3. DAZN expands to 200 countries with boxing
  4. Live boxing returns to DAZN this summer
  5. DAZN US exec: “More than just boxing in 2020”

You must be logged in to post a comment Login