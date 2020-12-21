Prisoners of the Moon on Prime Video

By Nik Roseveare
December 21, 2020
As Amazon Prime Video integrates with Sky, Freesat and other platforms, the 2019 drama-documentary Prisoners of the Moon, joins its global movie inventory.

Prisoners of the Moon, the most widely released independent drama-documentary in UK and Ireland in 2019, was co-written and produced by Advanced Television’s Nick Snow and directed  by Johnny Gogan. The film tells the story of Arthur Rudolph, project director of Saturn V in 1969, who became the only American citizen to be deported for Nazi war crimes, and what happened when he tried to return the US.

 


