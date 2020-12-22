WarnerMedia acquires You.i TV

WarnerMedia has completed its acquisition of You.i TV, a provider of cross-platform development tools for TV and media companies. The value of the transaction is reportedly more than $100 million

The company’s You.i Engine One enterprise development platform delivers video apps across mobile, tablet, game consoles, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and Smart TVs using a single codebase. The single codebase approach allows developers to build app features and make user experience changes once and then deploy across a variety of devices and operating systems, saving time and speeding delivery.

WarnerMedia says that You.i Engine One technology will help rapidly deploy its HBO Max direct-to-consumer offering to a variety of platforms in markets worldwide. In 2021, HBO Max is slated to expand into Latin America and HBO branded streaming services in Europe will begin to be upgraded to HBO Max.

“The You.i Engine One technology, and the development teams behind it, are best-in-class,” said Jason Press, WarnerMedia Executive Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer Technology & Program Management. “The You.i platform will enhance the HBO Max technology stack, increase developer efficiency, and accelerate delivery as we bring HBO Max to consumer devices all around the world.”

WarnerMedia and other affiliates of AT&T currently utilise You.i TV technology to enable apps for AT&T TV Now, TNT, TBS, truTV, B/R Live, Rooster Teeth, DIRECTV GO in Latin America, WarnerMedia International, and the WarnerMedia RIDE in-car entertainment experience in partnership with AT&T and General Motors.

Ottawa-based You.i TV has been developing the You.i Engine One technology for nearly a decade. WarnerMedia has been an investor in You.i TV since 2016, and Jason Press joined the You.i TV board of directors in 2019.