China: Extreme E signs Channel Zero deal

Extreme E, the new electric off-road racing series, has confirmed a partnership with yet another Chinese platform, Channel Zero, which is backed by Huan.tv.

Channel Zero is a smart distribution platform of videos clips and sports content in China, covering over 100 million users nationwide. The station is dedicated to a comprehensive live-streaming service, video clips & sports content distribution.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “I’m delighted to be expanding our reach in China and branching out to new platforms like Channel Zero. Backed by Huan.tv, it has built a specific content platform with millions of users focussing on sports. We believe that Extreme E will be a truly engaging motorsport proposition for Channel Zero’s community of sports fans and look forward to sharing the championships messages around electrification, environment and equality.”

Tong Zhao, OTT deputy GM at Huan.com, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Extreme E to Channel Zero. Building a “sports ecology” in the scenario of smart TVs and households is one of our priorities. Through bigger screens and customising features equipped in Channel Zero, we are confident that we can fully demonstrate the charm of this fantastic championship and provide a great watching experience to smart TV audiences in China.”

Extreme E is a sport for purpose and aims to highlight the climate emergency that is affecting the whole world. By visiting these five destinations in 2021 – Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Patagonia – which have all been affected by the climate crisis, the series will shine a spotlight on the devastation caused by environmental issues, and encourage change, whilst leaving behind a long-lasting positive impact through its Legacy Programmes.