BT claims ‘best ever deals’

Customers can save up to £67.99 on offers available across BT’s most popular Fibre Broadband packages until 21st January

BT TV offering half price BT Sport and BT Big Sport packages for 6 months, in a deal which is running until 14th January

BT Broadband – Delivering Speed, Strength and Security

BT is marking the beginning of the new year with its best ever January deals. Starting on 30th December and running until 21st January, Superfast Fibre Essential will be available for just £24.99 a month, while Superfast Fibre 2 will be available for just £29.99 a month, giving a total saving of £67.99 and £57.99 respectively over a 24-month plan.

In addition, BT is offering free postage and packaging on all broadband packages, including Superfast Fibre 1 and Full Fibre 100, saving customers up to £9.99.

BT’s Fibre Broadband offers customers superfast connectivity, unlimited usage and a Stay Fast Guarantee, which will see them receive £20 back if their connection speed isn’t as promised. With average speeds of 67Mb, the plan is perfect for families and homes that stream and download in HD across multiple devices at once, as well as gaming fans and those connecting with loved ones who are far from home.