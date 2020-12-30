Greece: Extreme E broadcast deal with Cosmote TV

Extreme E, the new electric off-road racing series, has confirmed a broadcast deal with Greek pay-TV provider Cosmote TV.

The pay-TV provider, which airs across over 560 thousand households in Greece, will broadcast the live racing action plus highlight shows and the championships three-part documentary style series; How to Build a Race Car, Making Tracks and The Electric Future. The shows will be in both Greek and English.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “It is great news Extreme E has signed yet another broadcaster in another territory, and I would like to welcome Cosmote TV to the series. Our broadcast product is really coming together and I’m really excited by the things I’m seeing, from digital overlays with a whole range of data, to our hybrid storytelling. The shows will of course tell the story of the races, but much more than that, they will also convey the environmental issues these incredible places are facing.”

Dimosthenis Vasilopoulos, Cosmote TV Content & Production Operations Director added: “We are very pleased with the addition of Extreme E to our sports programming. The groundbreaking racing series will bring spectacular content for Cosmote TV subscribers and also raise awareness on climate change and sustainable growth. With F1, MotoGP and now Extreme E, Cosmote Sport channels are the ultimate destination for premium motorsports TV content.”

Extreme E teams will be racing an electric SUV in five locations that have all been detrimentally impacted by climate change. One of the aims of the series is to highlight a variety of issues around the climate crisis and encourage change. The championship is going to extreme lengths to ensure it is as sustainable as possible from having no spectators on-site to utilising hydrogen fuel cells for zero emission car charging, all in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint.