8K Association strengthens performance specs for TVs

The 8K Association (8KA), the cross-industry group dedicated to promoting the growth of the 8K ecosystem, has published an updated performance specification for the 8K Association Certified mark programme. TV shoppers looking for televisions which offer four times the resolution of 4K TVs and meet the high-performance standards of the 8K Association Certified programme will benefit from the newly adopted broader performance requirements applied to 8K TVs launching in the market starting this year.

In addition to the existing requirements for resolution, luminance, colour and connectivity standards that ensure powerful big-screen performance, the 8K Association Certified logo programme now recognises a broader set of video decoding standards that will promote the wider availability of 8K streaming content. In addition, the updated requirements ensure that 8K TVs enable access to advanced multi-dimensional surround sound formats for a truly immersive home theater experience.

“During this difficult time when a communal movie theatre experience is not possible for many, the availability of big-screen TVs with super-sharp 8K resolution offers an alternative cinematic option at home,” said Dan Schinasi, Director of Product Planning at Samsung Electronics America. “With the 8K Association’s support in promoting standards that include audio-video performance and interface standards, we expect that more homes will choose 8K TVs and more 8K content will be soon available in those homes in the year ahead, offering an exceptional home theatre experience.”

In addition to the 8KA’s updated performance standard for TVs, the organisation expects to promote the growth of the 8K ecosystem with a focus on educating video content creators on the benefits of capturing, producing and distributing video in 8K resolution.

Established two years ago, the 8KA has grown to encompass a broad membership of companies that represent all the different parts of the ecosystem. From 8K content creators and technology suppliers that enable 8K content creation to semiconductor producers, panel manufacturers and the world’s biggest TV brands – 8KA member companies are at the forefront of delivering the most impressive visual images from lens to the living room.