Netflix UK raising prices

Its standard monthly package will go up from £8.99 to £9.99 whilst its premium offer will rise from £11.99 to £13.99. The basic plan remains at £5.99.

A Netflix spokesman said: “This year we’re spending over $1 billion in the UK on new, locally-made films, series and documentaries, helping to create thousands of jobs and showcasing British storytelling at its best – with everything from The Crown, to Sex Education and Top Boy, plus many, many more. Our price change reflects the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product.”



Commenting on the price increase, Nick Baker, streaming and TV expert at Uswitch.com, said: “Netflix has been a lifeline for many people during lockdown, so this price rise is an unwanted extra expense for households feeling the financial pressure. It’s unfortunate timing that this price hike coincides with another national lockdown, when all of us will be streaming more television and films than ever.”