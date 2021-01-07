Roku passes 50m subs

Roku has revealed preliminary estimated data for the fourth quarter ending December 31st 2020, of 51.2 million active accounts — up by approximately 14 million accounts in 2020.

The company also announced an estimated 17 billion streaming hours in the fourth quarter for a total of 58.7 billion hours in 2020, an increase of 55 per cent year over year for the quarter and the full year.

There is an ongoing TV streaming trend of how consumers are choosing to watch the content they love. Nearly one third of US households have cut traditional pay-TV, according to Roku’s 2020 cord cutting study. Furthermore, eMarketer predicts that by the end of 2024, fewer than half of US households will subscribe to a traditional pay-TV service.

“I’m excited that more than 50 million households now turn to Roku for their TV viewing,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood. “The world is moving to streaming and we look forward to continuing to help viewers, advertisers, content publishers, and TV manufacturers succeed in the Streaming Decade.”