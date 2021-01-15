Price rise and new content for Mitele Plus

Mediaset is seeking to boost subscriptions for its OTT platform Mitele Plus and gain ground versus on its rival Atresmedia-owned Atresplayer, by adding new and exclusive content.

Mediaset will rely on its reality programmes Got Talent, La Isla de las Tentaciones and Solos/Solas to boost subscriptions by offering spin-off content and virtual meetings with its presenters. To fund the new content, Mitele will cost €4 instead of €3 a month, and €40 a year instead of €35.

Mediaset hopes to recapture at least part of its 45,000 customers it lost in the third quarter to 138,000 and close in on Atresplayer’s 289,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, Spain’s regulatory body CNMC has fined Mediaset and Atresmedia €49,000 and €183,000 respectively for anti-competitive practices related to advertising and programming.