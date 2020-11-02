Mitele Plus suffering with no football

Mediaset’s OTT service Mitele Plus is suffering from a significant decline in subscribers, 25,000 down in the third quarter to 138,000 versus 163,000 in June.

The subscriber loss is largely attributed to the lack of pay–TV football and the gamble on TV reality content by the platform. By contrast, its rival Atresmedia’s OTT service AtresPLAYER, ended the third quarter with 289,000 subscribers with a programming based on premium TV series and cinema. In October AtresPLAYER achieved 3.2 million unique users.

Overall, for online TV, Atresmedia is the market leader with 26.6 million unique users in October, 7.8 million more than Mediaset.