Spain: Vodafone adds Atresplayer

From David Del Valle in Madrid
January 21, 2021
Vodafone Spain has added the Atresmedia-owned streaming platform, Atresplayer, to its offering.

Vodafone’s subscribers will now have access to all Atresplayer offers, including exclusive content and linear channels (Antena 3, La Sexta, Neo, Nova, Mega and Atreseries) for €2.99 a month.

The service enables subscribers to download content and view everything aired from the last 7 days. With this agreement, Atresplayer takes a further step in its expansion in the market.


