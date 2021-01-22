Jonsson joins Forsway’s Board of Directors

Forsway, a provider of innovative solutions tapping satellite and existing terrestrial technologies to enable cost-efficient broadband services, has announced that Bengt Jonsson has joined its Board of Directors.

A long-time investor in the company, Jonsson brings extensive experience to the Forsway BoD. He has previously served as Managing Director at Forsway, and is currently SVP Solutions at security specialist Irdeto.

“We are very excited to welcome Bengt to the Forsway BoD,” says Tobias Forsell, CEO, Forsway. His strong background, particularly from emerging markets, and senior positions in the global technology arena furnishes great added-value to our long-term goals and expansion plans.”

“I am very excited to join the board and support Forsway in its next stage of business development,” added Jonsson. “Enabling broadband services is a human rights issue and Forsway’s solutions, using existing technology and infra structure, is by far the most cost-efficient way of bringing Internet to the underserved areas of this planet.”