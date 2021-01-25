Eutelsat launching ESR eSports channel

Eutelsat Communications’ flagship 13° East Hotbird position has been selected by ESRevolution for the European launch of its eSports gaming channel, ESR.

New York based ESR will make its content available in Europe for the first time in 24/7 HD linear format from February, leveraging the coverage of Eutelsat Hotbird, with its reach of over 135 million TV households.

ESR features docuseries, talk shows, and tournaments, including the biggest games and names in eSports.

Commenting on the agreement, Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are excited to welcome ESR on Hotbird. Its groundbreaking format attracts a new generation of younger audiences and illustrates that linear distribution via satellite is attractive for these new channel genres to multiply and diversify their distribution.”

Wendy Wang, CEO of ESR, added: “We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat to deliver our content to the millions of gamers and fans in Europe in 24/7 linear format. The global video gaming market continues to grow at a rapid rate, and we look forward to developing our offer and growing our European audience in the years to come.”