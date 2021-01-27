Report: Ruptly most watched news agency on YouTube

Ruptly, the video news and multimedia agency, was the most-watched news agency on YouTube in 2020.

According to data from online video measurement company Tubular Labs, Ruptly claimed the top spot with 429 million views of its content over the past 12 months.

The Berlin-based video news agency was significantly ahead of other international outlets such as Yonhap, Associated Press, Reuters, Xinhua, and AFP.

“These figures represent purely organic growth and show that there is a huge demand for Ruptly news content across the globe,” says Ruptly’s Chief Digital Officer, Dmitry Keshishev. “All news agencies know how important a social media presence is for business development, and in 2020 YouTube played an important role in driving sales of our news content to clients around the world. This is a real achievement, especially considering the restrictions and challenges the news industry has faced since the pandemic began. The demand for news hasn’t faded and it’s a credit to the skill and determination of all our journalists that we have continued to source and deliver quality content that so many people want to see.”

Despite a year in which Covid-19 dominated the headlines, the most watched Ruptly video on social media was exclusive footage taken at a wedding in Beirut, just as a massive explosion destroyed part of the city. It was watched by 4.9 million viewers on YouTube alone.



